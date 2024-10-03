LAURINBURG —The Lady Scots volleyball team defeated the Lumberton Pirates on the road three sets to two to wrap up the nonconference portion of their regular season schedule on Wednesday night. Scotland improves to 15-4 on the season with the win while the Pirates fall to 9-9 (a game against South View on Sept. 26 was not reported on MaxPreps). It was the Scots’ second win over Lumberton this season, having also swept them back in August on their home floor.

Scotland took the first, second and fifth sets by scores of 25-23, 25-15 and 15-13. Lumberton took the third and fourth sets 25-17 and 25-23 to make what seemed like a sure loss interesting.

Senior Addison Johnson had 27 kills to pace the Scots and also added 16 digs, which was tied with Molly Gallagher (who had 15 kills) for the team lead. Reagan Malpass dished out 40 assists in the victory while also contributing five aces.

Scotland has a short turnaround, returning home to face Pinecrest on Thursday night. The Patriots previously swept the Scots back on Sept. 10. Despite the win, Head Coach Adam Romaine wasn’t overly thrilled with his team’s performance and knows they will have to play a lot better to take down Pinecrest.

“Coming off such a big win last Wednesday, I gave the girls a few days off to rest mentally and physically and you could tell we were very rusty like we were playing the first game of the season,” Romaine said. “We had chances to put them away earlier multiple times but just kept beating ourselves with unforced errors, we have to get this out of our system as soon as possible with Pinecrest coming in.”

Boys soccer falls on the road in overtime to Hoke County

The Scots were defeated by SAC rival Hoke County for the second time this season on Wednesday night. Scotland’s 3-1 overtime loss drops their season record to 2-7-2 (0-7 in conference games) while the Bucks improve to 8-5-2 (2-3-1 vs conference opponents) with the victory.

No Scotland statistics were entered for the game on MaxPreps. Hoke County got their goals from Jose Vasquez De La Cruz (two) and Pedro Ramos-Alejandro. Brentley Blumer and Jose Lopez-Luna combined to make nine saves in goal for the Bucks.

The Scots never held a lead as Hoke County scored in the first half before Scotland tied it in the second half. The two overtime goals by Hoke County made the ultimate difference.

Scotland will get a few days off before having another conference road matchup with Southern Lee on Monday night. It will be the second meeting between the teams this season, with the Cavaliers previously beating the Scots in Laurinburg 8-3 back on Sept. 11.

Cross Country on Tuesday

The Scots had a meet on their schedule at Richmond on Tuesday night. The three teams registered were Scotland, Richmond and Pinecrest. No results from the competition have been posted as of now, continue to check back here: SAC #6 2024 – Meet Results (milesplit.com) for when they become available.

Scotland will have a few days off before hosting a meet on Tuesday night. It will be there first competition in Laurinburg since Sept. 10.