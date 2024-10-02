LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews men’s soccer team was defeated in a close 3-2 conference battle with Milligan University on Wednesday afternoon in Laurinburg. The Knights fall to 3-5-1 (1-4-1 against AAC opponents) with the loss while the Buffaloes remain without a loss and improve to 6-0-3 (4-0-2 in conference games) with the victory.

All of the goals came during the first 39 minutes of action. St. Andrews never had a lead as Milligan scored first and the teams alternated goals the entire way.

The Knights got their goals from Tomas Canale, who also had an assist during the game, and Jayden Robinson. Juan Bautista Quarleri Gil had an assist as well. The Buffaloes got their three goals from Elies Simo, Simen Haraldstad and Justin Madejski (the game winner and assisted by Alexsander Krogh). Kai Slinn picked up assists on the other two Milligan goals.

Cristobal Romero had a busy day in net for St. Andrews, facing 10 shots on goal and stopping seven of them. Adria Alles only faced two shots on goal for the Buffaloes and didn’t make any saves but still ended up getting the victory to remain perfect (3-0-0) on the season.

St. Andrews will have a few days off before hosting another conference opponent in Bryan College on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. The two teams have not yet faced each other this season.

Women’s soccer shutout at home by Milligan

The Knights fell to the Buffaloes on Wednesday afternoon 3-0. St. Andrews remains winless on the season and falls to 0-10 (0-7 vs conference teams) with the loss while Milligan improves to 5-4-2 (5-1-1 in conference play) with the victory.

The Buffaloes got all of their goals during the first half of the game. Three different players scored: Natalie Roper, Kara McDaniel and Mariah Shull. They also had two players get assists: Amber McCleskey and Sarah Buckner.

The Knights had five shots on goal as a team, three of which came from Anais Blanco (Emma Hicklin and Kaitlyn Davies also each registered one). Akyla Walcott played the majority of the game in goal for Milligan (82:15) and made five saves. Jaydin Sanchez made eight saves on 11 shots against for St. Andrews.

The Knights will have a relatively short turnaround, facing conference foe Bryan College at home on Saturday for a noon start. The two programs have not faced one another yet in 2024.