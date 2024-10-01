PEMBROKE — The Department of American Indian Studies at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is inviting proposals for presentations and applications for student travel grants for the 20th annual Southeast Native Studies Conference (SNSC), to be held March 20-21, 2025.

For the first time, the SNSC includes applying for travel grants for students submitting a presentation proposal. Held annually since 2005, the SNSC is the only national conference dedicated solely to the unique histories and cultures of Southeastern Native Americans.

The proposal for papers, panels and poster presentations should address the study of Native Americans in the cultural area of the Southeastern United States. Topics may include academic or creative works on archaeology, education, history, socio-cultural issues, religion, literature, oral traditions, art, identity, sovereignty, health, etc. Creative works may include any written, visual, musical, video, digital or other creative production that connects to Indigenous Southeast peoples’ experiences, histories or concerns. Proposals are welcome from all persons working or doing research in the field. Only complete proposals will receive full consideration. Individuals may submit only one proposal.

Student travel grants of up to $1,000 are available to currently enrolled undergraduate and graduate students to cover the cost of traveling to present their research results at the conference. Travel award funds may be used for registration, travel expenses, per diem and lodging (three days, two nights).

The deadline to submit a proposal and student travel grant application is December 1, 2024.

Submit a presentation proposal and application for a student travel grant. A Google account is required to log in to complete the form.

Learn more about the Southeast Native Studies Conference at uncp.edu/ais/snsc

For more information about the Southeast Native Studies Conference, contact Dr. Mary Ann Jacobs, chair of American Indian Studies, at mary.jacobs@uncp.edu or 910-521-6266 or visit uncp.edu/ais/snsc.