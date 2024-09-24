The Lady Scots home game against Union Pines will now be on Wednesday night instead of Thursday with rain likely coming later this week.

LAURINBURG —Due to the threat of inclement weather later this week, Scotland football and volleyball have both moved their home games up a day. Football’s matchup with Southern Lee will now take place on Thursday night at 7 p.m. instead of Friday while volleyball’s home game against Union Pines will be on Wednesday night instead of Thursday. The game will still start at the regularly scheduled time of 6:15 p.m.

Football will be entering their matchup with the Cavaliers at 2-3 (1-0 in conference games) after defeating Hoke County 45-32 on Friday night at Pate Stadium. If you haven’t seen the game recap yet, you can give it a read here: Fighting Scots start conference play with win over Hoke County | Laurinburg Exchange. Scotland rolled to a 49-6 victory in their road game against Southern Lee last season.

Volleyball meanwhile will complete their five-game road trip on Tuesday night at Southern Lee before hosting Union Pines on Wednesday at Scotland High School. The Scots are currently 12-4 (4-3 vs conference opponents) on the season with one of those losses coming at the hands of the Vikings (10-5, 4-3) on Sept. 3. The schedule change will result in Scotland having three games over three days after falling on the road to Pine Forest on Monday night. They also had a three-game stretch over three days last week where they defeated Richmond and Terry Sanford but fell to Hoke County.

Any further updates or changes will be provided when they are announced.