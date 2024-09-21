LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots football team returned home after a disappointing loss at Jack Britt last week and took care of business against SAC enemy Hoke County 45-32. Scotland improves to 2-3 with the win while the Bucks fall to 1-4 with the loss. Head Coach Richard Bailey was thrilled to get back in the win column as his team begins the conference portion of their schedule.

“We did enough, I don’t care how we got it,” Bailey said. “We needed a W and we got it, it’s all about the scoreboard even if it wasn’t pretty at times.”

The game was high flying right from the start, with Tyjurian White, who Bailey said had “an incredible night running the football”, taking the opening kickoff all the way down to the Hoke County 15-yard line, though the Scots threw three straight incompletions and settled for a field goal from Cameron Cole. After the defense forced a punt, Scotland’s offense got right back to work and got a 79-yard touchdown run from Corheim Hasty to quickly put them up 10-0. That wouldn’t last long as despite a sack from Camaren Braddy and having the Bucks seemingly stopped on their next drive, they would get on the board thanks to a 29-yard touchdown run by Darius Breeden and to make the score 10-6 after one quarter (extra point was blocked).

The second quarter started with the Scots driving from their own 31-yard line all the way to the end zone thanks largely to the running game and names such as Hasty, Samier Pate and eventually quarterback Ji’San McPhatter scoring one of four touchdowns with his legs on the night, this one from 22 yards out to fatten Scotland’s lead back up to 17-6. There would actually be no more scoring the rest of the first half as the Scots went three and out on their other offensive possession of the quarter while the defense forced a turnover on downs twice.

Bailey was more than pleased with McPhatter’s ability to make plays with his legs throughout the night. It was an element of their offense that they needed to win this game and one they’ll need moving forward against other conference opponents.

“We have to have him run the ball for us to be successful,” Bailey said. “He needs to be willing to run it, which he’s done a great job of even though he’s not the biggest guy, I’m proud of how hard he’s been running the ball.”

The Scots’ defense made a play right out of the halftime break, with Nishuan Jones picking off Hoke County quarterback Brandon Saunders in Scots territory. That momentum would be short lived as Scotland’s offense went three and out on their first drive of the second half before the Bucks took advantage of good field position and got a 16-yard touchdown pass from Saunders to Mikequavious Biggers to cut the deficit down to five (17-12 with a missed extra point).

This would be the start of a track meet as Scotland’s offense immediately responded with a good return on the kickoff by Pate out to the 40-yard line, a solid gain by Hasty and a 41-yard touchdown run by White. A successful two-point conversion on a fake extra point made the score 25-12. The Bucks didn’t back down, hitting a couple big plays right away and cashing in on a touchdown run by Favor Anab. Both teams had one more touchdown drive by the end of the quarter, Scotland from McPhatter’s legs and Hoke County with Asean Craigmiles’ six-yard run. After all the fireworks it was 31-26 Scotland after 36 minutes.

The Bucks would start the final frame by recovering a fumble and then getting into the end zone for the last time on a 45-yard house call to go up 32-31. Scotland never panicked, immediately going right down the field and capping off the drive with McPhatter getting his third rushing touchdown of the night. A successful two-point conversion to Zion Morrison put the Scots back up by seven 39-32. The defense then showed up when it mattered, getting a key stop on Hoke County’s next drive with a sack and ultimately forcing a three and out. The offense got the ball back with a little over five minutes on the clock and milked most of it away. They would get one more McPhatter rushing touchdown for good measure with 1:44 left on the clock, largely helped by a 39-yard connection with Dajuan Gibson down to the Bucks three-yard line, one that Bailey called “an incredible third down catch,” and added that he’s come to expect it from him.

Despite Hoke County’s record not looking great on paper, Bailey gave props to their abilities. He also believes his team’s showing in this game is a sign of good things to come.

“Hoke County’s got an athletic football team, they only gave up 21 points to Seventy-First and we just put 45 on them,” Bailey said. “Our team is capable, we got to stay together and work on some things to get another win next week.”

The Scots will remain at home for a matchup with Southern Lee on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Scotland rolled to a 49-6 victory on the road in their meeting last year.