LAURINBURG — Organizations and community members across North Carolina mourned the passing of Brenda Oxendine Price who passed away on Sept. 20, at the age of 65.

Price is celebrated as the first woman sworn into the N.C. State Highway Patrol in the Tarheel State. At the age of 21, she became the first woman to successfully complete the 20-weeks of basic training in Raleigh required to join the NC Highway Patrol. She was sworn into the NC State Highway Patrol on March 29, 1980.

Price attended Richmond Technical Institute majoring in criminal justice, but she did not finish. Instead, she went on to basic training and was successful in making her way through the NC State Highway Patrol Program.

Price was a proud member of the Lumbee Tribe of NC. Her funeral was held in the Lumbee Tribal Territory in Scotland County.