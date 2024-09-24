LAURINBURG —Women’s volleyball was defeated on the road at Pine Forest in a close five set game on Monday night. The Scots fall to 12-4 (4-3 in conference games) with the loss while Pine Forest improves to 11-6 with the victory. Scotland had previously beaten the Trojans on Sept. 11 three sets to one.

The Scots took the first and fourth sets by scores of 25-22 and 25-18. Pine Forest took the second, third and final sets 25-22, 26-24 and 15-13. Senior Addison Johnson once again paced the team in kills with 22 and also added seven digs while Molly Gallagher contributed 14 kills of her own along with eight aces and five digs.

Head Coach Adam Romaine gave credit to the Trojans for their improvement since the first meeting but also knows his team has some room for improvement. He boiled it down to not being aggressive enough at times.

“We played a way better team than the first time we played them this year,” Romaine said. “The girls played hard for every point but from set one through the end of the fifth set we played tired and timid. We have to look at ourselves and see what we are doing wrong so we can make those changes on the back end of our schedule if we plan on making a run in the playoffs.”

The Scots will wrap up their five-game road trip on Tuesday night at Southern Lee. Scotland previously swept the Cavaliers on Aug. 29 in Laurinburg.

Boys soccer shutout at Pinecrest

The Scots dropped their fourth consecutive game, all against conference opponents, as they were defeated 9-0 by conference rival Pinecrest on Monday night in Southern Pines. The Patriots improve to 7-2 (3-0 vs SAC teams) with the win while Scotland falls to 2-4-2 (0-4 vs conference opponents) with the loss.

No game statistics or information other than the final score were available on MaxPreps for either team. The two teams will meet again at Scotland High School on Oct. 16.

The Scots will have Tuesday off before getting back at it on Wednesday night with a home matchup at 6 p.m. against another conference enemy in Lee County. The Yellow Jackets will enter the game at 5-7 (2-2 in conference play) on the season. This will be the first of two games between the teams this season.

Golf competes at Sanford Golf Club

The Scots had an open outing at the Sanford Golf Club in Sanford, North Carolina on Monday afternoon. No results are available at the moment, this story will be updated online if they become available.

They will have another open outing on Wednesday afternoon at Foxfire Golf Club in Foxfire Village, North Carolina. The event was originally scheduled for last Monday, Sept. 16 but ended up getting moved due to inclement weather. The event will start at 3 p.m.