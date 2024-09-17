LAURINBURG — An arrest warrant has been issued on 38-year-old Florwer Carlin Lizano, also known as “Chulo” or “Carlos,” on charges of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Burlie Dawson Locklear which occurred at the Waffle House on Friday.

Officers with the Laurinburg Police Department responded Friday at approximately 12:42 a.m. to shots fired at the Waffle House on 1302 Scotland Crossing Drive, according to police. Upon arrival, officers located Locklear, an employee at the establishment, inside the eatery suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he later died.

The suspect was described as a black male, light skin, with long dreads, facial hair including a beard and mustache, 5’8”-5”10”, 140-180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue pullover hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes. The suspect was operating a dark grey in color possibly 2014 model Chevrolet.

An investigation revealed that the suspect had come to the business and ordered food, according to police. While the food was being prepared, the suspect became more agitated and verbally abusive toward the employees. Once the food was provided to the suspect, the suspect walked toward the Chevrolet, turned and fired two shots in the direction of the business striking Locklear. The suspect then fled onto Scotland Crossing Drive toward West Boulevard.

Police say Lizano is known to frequent Laurinburg, Dillon South Carolina and the state of Florida.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lizano or have any additional information related to this investigation, are urged to contact Sergeant Detective Jeffrey Cooke of the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-291-1750, or provide an anonymous tip at www.scotlandcountycs.com or P3 Tips.