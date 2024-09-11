Pablo Diezhandino kicks the ball from a corner kick during the first half of the Knights’ game on Tuesday afternoon in Laurinburg.

LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights men’s soccer team earned a home victory over Spartanburg Methodist on Tuesday afternoon. The Knights won the nonconference matchup 2-0 to improve to 2-2 on the season while Spartanburg Methodist falls to 1-3-1 with the loss.

St. Andrews got off to a very fast start, scoring on the first shot for either team less than a minute into the game. Tomas Canale’s tally on an assist by Nicolo Ligi proved to be the game winner. Canale also got an assist on the insurance goal from Leon Odongo with just under four minutes left in regulation. Canale had four shots to lead the Knights.

Spartanburg Methodist actually had more shots on goal (7-4) than St. Andrews but could not solve Knights goaltender Cristobal Romero. Romero stopped all seven shots on goal fired at him. Francesco Molinar made two saves on four shots against in net for Spartanburg Methodist.

St. Andrews will have the next couple of days off before getting back at it on Saturday afternoon for a 2 p.m. matchup with conference rival Union Commonwealth. The Bulldogs are currently 1-1-1 with a game on their schedule against Bluefield on Wednesday afternoon before they travel to Laurinburg. Their Wednesday game will be their first conference matchup of the season.

Men’s golf competes at Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational

The Knights took a trip to Waverly, Georgia for their first competition of the fall season. They competed over two days on Monday and Tuesday, finishing 12th out of 17 teams with an overall score of +63 through the three rounds. Three other Appalachian Athletic Conference schools were at the event: Tennessee Wesleyan, Truett McConnell and Columbia International.

Senior Matt Lefebvre and freshman Joe Stevenson were the Knights’ highest placed individual golfers, finishing in a six-way tie for 25th overall with a +8 final score. Lefebvre went +2, +2 and +4 over his three rounds of competition while Stevenson, who’s from Northern Ireland, went -3, +7 and +4.

The Knights will have a few days off before getting back at it on Monday for another two-day competition at The Fincastle Intercollegiate. They have four competitions remaining in their 2024 fall schedule including the AAC Fall Championship at the end of October.