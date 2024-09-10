ROCKY MOUNT – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ Driver License office in Laurinburg will reopen to the public on Sept. 11.

This office had been closed since Aug. 19 due to staff shortages.

The Laurinburg office will again accept walk-in customers (no appointments) and will resume services Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“This is a major relief to the citizens of Scotland County and I am happy to have played a pivotal role in getting these services restored to our community,” said Rep. Garland Pierce. “I also extend my appreciation to DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin and Governor Roy Cooper for personally being attentive to this matter and diligently working with me toward a resolution.”

Meanwhile, the driver license office in Raeford remains temporarily closed until sufficient staff can be placed there.

“While there is still work to be done to reopen the Raeford Office, it remains a top priority of my office to expedite this same relief for the citizens of Hoke County,” Pierce said.

DMV offers driver license renewals, duplicates, and many other services online. Customers are encouraged to check the official DMV website at MyNCDMV.gov to see if their driver license needs can be met online.

Rep. Pierce noted that anyone who has issues with the DMV, can reach out to his office at 19-733-5803.