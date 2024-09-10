LAURINBURG — Scotland women’s golf competed in a nine-hole competition on Monday afternoon at Scotch Meadows Country Club in Laurinburg. They went up against other SAC opponents including Union Pines, Southern Lee and Richmond. With this currently being the lone home event on the schedule, seniors Madison Dixon, Sherrina Smith and Claire Smith were recognized by Head Coach Megan Jernigan after the nine holes were completed.

Junior Delaney Pittman was Scotland’s highest placed finisher, coming in at 15th overall with a score of 52. Senior Madison Dixon wasn’t far behind, placing 17th with a +16 through seven. Addison Pittman came in at 20th overall with a +19 through seven while senior Sherrina Smith placed 23rd with a final score of 58.

The Scots will have another nine-hole outing next Monday, Sept. 16 in Richmond at 3 p.m. While this is the only outing scheduled in Laurinburg as of now, Jernigan mentioned a possibility of one match on their schedule later in the season being moved to home, though that was not confirmed.

Boys soccer defeated by Hoke County at home

The Fighting Scots lost to SAC rival Hoke County 8-0 at Scotland High School on Monday night. The Bucks got four goals in each half en route to the dominant shutout victory over Scotland. The Scots fall to 2-1-2 overall (0-1 in conference games) with the defeat while Hoke County improves to 6-2-1 overall (1-0 in conference games) with the win.

David Hernandez led a dominant offensive charge for the Bucks, recording three goals on five shots while Jan Campos also added a pair of goals. Hoke County registered 23 shots as a team. Senior Chris White played all 80 minutes in net for Scotland and made 10 saves.

The Scots had 10 shots as a team, three of which came from Senior Ciro Velasco. Brentley Blumer and Jose Lopez-Luna split the time in net (50 minutes vs 30) for Hoke County. Blumer made 10 saves while Lopez-Luna made two.

Scotland will have a chance to bounce back at home on Wednesday night when they welcome another SAC rival in Southern Lee to Laurinburg. The two teams have not met yet this season. The Cavaliers will enter the matchup at 8-1 overall and 1-0 in conference games after defeating Richmond 5-1 on Monday. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.