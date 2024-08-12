LAURINBURG —The Scotland volleyball season opener on Tuesday night has been moved to a home game. The team originally was supposed to travel to South View to take on the Tigers, instead they will host them on Tuesday night and travel to South View on Aug. 20, when they were initially scheduled to host them. No reason was provided for the switch.

With the change, the Fighting Scots will have their first three games of the season at home. They will take on South View on Tuesday, host Terry Sanford on Thursday night and welcome Lumberton to town next Monday, Aug. 19.

Scotland spit their two meetings with the Tigers last season as both matchups were decided three sets to one. The Tigers won in Laurinburg in late August while the Fighting Scots returned the favor in early September on South View’s home floor.

The game will start at 6:15 p.m.