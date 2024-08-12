LAURINBURG —The Scotland football scrimmage on Wednesday night will start at approximately 6 p.m. following the completion of the JV scrimmage. The Fighting Scots will compete with three other teams: the Cape Fear Colts, East Bladen Eagles and the Union Spartans. Tickets will be available for purchase at the gate and will cost $5.

The scrimmage was originally scheduled for last Friday night but had to be moved due to the heavy rainfall throughout the week and not having enough practices under state guidelines. The team will also have a scrimmage this Friday, Aug. 16 in Dillon against Hartsville. Those tickets will cost $10 and can be purchased at the front office of Scotland High School.

Scotland’s season opener is scheduled in Dillon next Friday, Aug. 23 against the Wildcats. It will be just the third all-time meeting between the two teams with the last non-scrimmage matchup being in 1978, a 10-0 Dillon victory.