LAURINBURG —Scotland football has moved their scrimmage originally scheduled for this Friday, Aug. 9 to next Wednesday, Aug. 14. With large parts of North and South Carolina set to experience severe weather conditions from Tropical Storm Debby, Scotland canceled all athletic practices on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 while Friday still looks uncertain at the moment.

The state of North Carolina requires players to have a certain number of conditioning days as well as a particular number of contact practices before any scrimmages are held. With the incoming storm and priority of everyone’s health and safety being most important, the team was not able to meet the practice requirements and thus pushed the scrimmage back several days.

Head Coach Richard Bailey has not yet decided on a start time yet for Wednesday’s rescheduled scrimmage. The three teams Scotland will compete against are still the same as of this writing: the Cape Fear Colts, East Bladen Eagles and Union Spartans. Tickets to attend will still cost $5.

The team’s scrimmage at Dillon High School against the Hartsville Red Foxes next Friday, Aug. 16 is still scheduled as normal. It will start at 8:30 p.m. with tickets set to cost $10.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.