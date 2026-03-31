Scots snap losing streakdominate Seventy-First 18-3

LAURINBURG —The Scotland High baseball team (4-9) snapped their five-game losing skid, defeating the Seventy-First Falcons, 18-3, on Monday at home.

In one of their best starts of the season, the Scots led 10-1 entering the third inning, then scored six runs in the third and two more in the fourth, and they closed the door on Seventy-First in five innings.

“We did what we were supposed to do to come away with this win,” head coach Ricky Schattuer said. “It feels good to get back in the win column and see the team smiling again.”

Scotland would outhit the Falcons 21 to 3. Blain Callahan would lead the team with three hits, and Bryson Powell and Collin Hill both finished with two hits and three RBIs. Dawson Williams, Kaden Hunsucker, Ayden Odom and Jayden Bryant each finished with two hits.

The Scots will be on the road to face Hoke County on Wednesday at 6 p.m