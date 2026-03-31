UNCP secures additional $1M in federal funding for Old Main

PEMBROKE — The restoration of Old Main at UNC Pembroke continues to gain momentum with an additional $1 million in federal funding secured through the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act for fiscal year 2026.

Championed by U.S. Rep. David Rouzer, the funding builds on earlier investments to preserve the building’s historic facade and marks a significant step forward in restoring one of UNCP’s most iconic landmarks. The earmark was included in the federal spending package supporting transportation, housing and community development priorities.

“I am proud to support the restoration and preservation of Old Main,” Rouzer said. “This historic building stands as a true testament to the resilience and enduring spirit of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.”

Originally completed in 1923 as the first brick building on campus, Old Main has long stood at the center of UNCP, both physically and symbolically, representing education, resilience and self-determination. Its history reflects that legacy: saved from demolition by community advocacy in 1972, devastated by a fire the following year and ultimately, with the assistance of then-Governor James Holshouser and the North Carolina legislature, restored and reopened in 1979.

But Old Main is not just a symbol of the past — it remains one of the university’s most active and impactful academic spaces today.

Today, the building serves as a dynamic academic hub where teaching, learning and student experience come together. It houses the Mass Communication department, where students gain hands-on experience in industry-standard media spaces, including WNCP-TV — a fully equipped television station — as well as a professional-grade studio, control room, podcast studio, editing suites and newsroom. The second floor features smart classrooms, faculty offices and collaborative spaces supporting student-led media organizations such as The Pine Needle newspaper, Indianhead Yearbook and the Mass Communication Student Club.

The building also serves as a central location for the university’s Teaching and Learning Center, which supports faculty through professional development, instructional innovation and student success initiatives. Through faculty-led workshops, coaching and interdisciplinary collaboration, the center strengthens pedagogy, promotes teaching as a scholarly practice and advances strategies that enhance retention and learning outcomes across campus.

And Old Main’s impact extends beyond the classroom, connecting academic experience with the cultural heritage that defines UNC Pembroke. The building is home to the Curt and Catherine Locklear American Indian Heritage Center and the Museum of the Southeast American Indian, serving as a vibrant hub for heritage, education and cultural awareness for tribes and communities across the Southeast.

“Old Main is more than a building; it is a symbol of UNC Pembroke and the foundation of who we are,” said Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings. “This federal investment honors that legacy and ensures future generations of Braves will continue to learn, gather and be inspired in a space that reflects the promise and potential of education to change lives.”

Previous funding for the project includes a $750,000 History of Equal Rights grant from the Historic Preservation Fund, administered by the National Park Service, along with $550,000 in university funds. Together, those investments support a $1.3 million façade restoration project — the first major renovation planned for Old Main since its restoration more than four decades ago.

The project will include repairs to the building’s pediment, mortar replacement and environmental protections designed to preserve its distinctive front. The work will be led by Jenkins Peer Architects and Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates.

The newly secured federal funding will help advance the exterior restoration. The university continues to pursue additional support for remaining needs, including roof replacement, brickwork repair, climate control upgrades, window restoration and improvements that enhance accessibility and safety.

Cummings said the federal investment reflects growing recognition of Old Main’s cultural, historical and regional significance and underscores the importance of preserving spaces that reflect an institution’s legacy.

“The restoration of Old Main will ensure this treasured landmark continues to serve our students and community for generations to come,” he said. “We are grateful for the continued federal support that helps us preserve and protect it.”