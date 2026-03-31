Scots shine on ‘Live Like Madison’ nightshut out Richmond

LAURINBURG —In remembrance of Madison Fedak, the Scotland High softball team (6-6) took on their archrival, the Richmond Raiders, on a “Live Like Madison” night. The Scots made Monday’s game a memorable night by wearing pink jerseys, hosting a toy drive, painting the bases pink and showering the outfield with pink flamingos on their way to a dominant victory over the Raiders, 11-0.

“Live like Madison is always a special night for us,” head coach Adam Romain said. “Madison is an angel, and what she means to us and this community is a blessing.”

The Scots would outhit Richmond 10 to 4 and go perfect from the field. Khloe Radford, Nevaeh Lewis and Zakiyah Lewis would each have two hits. Haydynn Lowery would pitch all five innings, giving up four hits, walking three and striking out five as the Scots got back in the win column and continued their streak, holding a 4-0 record on “Live Like Madison” nights.

“We put the ball in the field well,” Romain said. “Haydynn pitched one of her best games. I never would have thought we would shut Richmond out, but our girls answered the call and I hope they carry this performance over to Marlboro.”

Scotland will be back at home to take on Marlboro County on Thursday at 6 p.m.