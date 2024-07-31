An offensive player for Scotland runs after catching a pass during team drills on Wednesday, July 31. There were 99 total participants in the team’s first official practice of 2024.

“Iron sharpens iron” is a common phrase used in many team sports and particularly in football for defensive backs and receivers going head-to-head. With the team’s first game just over three weeks away, they will need to get up to speed quickly.

Two offensive players for Scotland begin running their routes on Wednesday morning at Scotland High School. The team has had multiple summer workouts but encountered a small hiatus in their training due to over six inches of rain drenching the field last week; Wednesday was the first day fall sports across the state could begin season training.

The Scotland football team had their first official season practice on Wednesday morning at Scotland High School. Here, Head Coach Richard Bailey addresses the team at the conclusion of their workout.

