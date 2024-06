Team Salt Lake, coached by Jeremy White, finished second in the 13U Soccer League at Scotland County Parks & Recreation. They were sponsored by Papa Johns.

LAURINBURG — The 13U Soccer League held at Scotland County Parks & Recreation wrapped up on Sunday night. Kids from all around the area had the opportunity to compete in this league.

The champions of the league were the Sounders. They were coached by Frank Evans.

The second-place team was Team Salt Lake. They were coached by Jeremy White.

The Sounders were sponsored by Kona Ice while Team Salt Lake was sponsored by Papa Johns.