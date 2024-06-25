HAMLET — Richmond Community College will be hosting a “Party on the Patio” on Wednesdays at the RichmondCC Café this summer beginning July 10.

Kicking off with an island theme, Party on the Patio: Hawaiian Hang will begin at 10:30 a.m. There will be music, games and giveaways, and children ages 12 and younger will be treated to free chicken nuggets while supplies last.

Sidewalk chalk art, volleyball, cornhole and lawn tic-tac-toe will be available each week, plus other games, crafts and story time for younger ages.

Participants will have access to food from the Café under the umbrellas on the patio or inside at tables overlooking the lake on the Hamlet Campus.

Games and activities will wrap up at 12:30 p.m., but the Café is open for lunch until 2 p.m.

Party on the Patio will run for a total of five weeks every Wednesday from July 10 through Aug. 7. There will be a free buffet item for kids each week, plus theme party giveaways.

Upcoming themes for Party on the Patio include Lollipalooza Music Fest (July 17), Throwin’ It Back (July 24), Future So Bright (July 31) and Treasure Hunt (Aug. 7). Stay up to date each week by following RichmondCC on social media and come dressed for each weekly theme.

Food from the RichmondCC Café can be ordered ahead of time using the Toast app, which can easily be found on the Café’s webpage: https://richmondcc.edu/cafe.