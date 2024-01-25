RAEFORD — The Scotland men’s and women’s swim teams had nine individual swimmers, along with two women’s relay teams, set personal bests on senior night in Wednesday’s final regular-season meet for the Sandhills Athletic Conference at the James A. Leach Aquatic Center.

The Lady Scots finished in third with 138 points, while Scotland’s men took fourth with 112; Pinecrest was the first-place finisher for the women with 281 and the men with 306.

In the 500-yard freestyle with a time of five minutes and 59.11 seconds — 1:14.74 faster than Pinecrest’s Lexi Brown in second place — Taylor Johnson came in first for Scotland’s women; Johnson also set a personal best of 2:28.04 to place second in the 200-yard individual medley.

The Lady Scots’ other individual finishers include Zoey Bowman in second with a personal best of 29.31 and senior Faith Dockery tying with Hoke County’s Azari McLean for seventh with a personal best of 31.78 in the 50-yard freestyle; Dockery was also seventh in the 100-yard freestyle at 1:16.69, one spot behind Scotland senior Emma Houg, who was sixth with her personal best 1:11.59. Swimming in the 50-yard freestyle exhibition heat were Scotland’s Bailey Brink, who set a personal best of 35.06, and Sydney Eury, who swam the event in 55.66.

In the women’s 400-yard freestyle relay, Bowman, Dockery, Houg and Johnson came in second, with the team setting a personal best of 4:36.40; Scotland’s 200-yard medley relay team of Brink, Houg, Johnson and Bowman also set a personal best of 2:23.35, which placed them third in the event. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Houg, Brink, Dockery and Bowman came in third at 2:08.19.

Scotland had four men finish with personal bests, with two doing so in multiple events. Senior Jack Herr set his new career highs in the 100-yard freestyle at 58.56, which gave him a third-place finish, and the 50-yard freestyle at 26.34, which got him fourth; senior Ricky Zhang’s were in the 50-yard freestyle, which he placed 10th in at 32.62, and the 100-yard backstroke, which he was fifth in at 1:29.50; Mavin McKenzie’s happened with a fourth-place result in the 500-yard freestyle at 7:50.38 and senior Kishawn Pate’s was for sixth place at 1:30.96 in the 100-yard backstroke.

Scotland’s Elisha Dockery was fifth in the men’s 100-yard breaststroke at 1:26.54, and Rylan Priest finished the men’s 50-yard freestyle exhibition heat with a seed time of 36.49 but no finals time.

Only two of Scotland’s men’s relay teams finished their events; the team of Zhang, Dockery, Herr and Priest was disqualified from the 200-yard relay medley because of a stroke infraction on Dockery. Scotland’s 400-yard freestyle relay team of Dockery, McKenzie, Pate and Herr finished in third at 5:00.11, and Pate, Priest, McKenzie and Dockery were fourth at 2:08.95 in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Next up for Scotland is the SAC swimming championship on Saturday at the James A. Leach Aquatic Center.