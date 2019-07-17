Allen competes in Palm Springs Collegiate League

Allen Allen

St. Andrews University baseball player Kristopher Allen had an impressive run in California’s Palm Springs Collegiate League this summer.

The rising sophomore played for the Grizzlies, one of the league’s 10 teams. In 16 games, Allen posted a .286 average at the plate. His on-base percentage was .464. The outfielder posted two doubles, two triples and a home run in 42 at-bats. He had five RBI and 13 stolen bases. Allen was selected to the league’s All-Star Game.

Allen played his freshman season at St. Andrews after a brief stay at at College of Central Florida. In his first season with the Knights, Allen registered a batting average of .252 to go along with 11 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 24 RBI. He also swiped 16 bases.

Allen https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_kristopher_allen_1167_mba.jpg Allen