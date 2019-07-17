Visitorsget tolda story

LAURINBURG – Storyteller and musician Sharon Clarke visited and performed with many of Scotland County’s youth at the Scotland County Memorial Library on Wednesday.

Clarke encouraged the children to sing and dance as they helped her tell stories.

Clarke started off her performance by teaching the children a Swahili welcoming song. From there, she told the story of a fisherman and his wife who catch a magical fish that grants them wishes. The story is about greed. Clarke showed the children how to play different instruments (a frog croaker, an African chestnut shaker, a side whistle and drum) and asked a few to play alongside her guitar playing as they sang “The Flying Purple People Eater.”

She then told an old American Indian story called “Mother Nature’s Gift.” The performance came to a close with “The Peace Song.”

Clarke has been traveling the Southeast for 30 years as a storyteller and musician.

“It’s an artistic enrichment,” Clarke said.

Clarke said she has enjoyed working with children for years and started performing after moving to North Carolina and getting a job at a library. It was there that Clarke realized that she could combine her love for music and reading and make a career out of it.

In the coming year, Clarke says she will be retiring from her other job in music therapy but will continue to do shows for as long as she can. Next month Clarke will be performing again at Kemp-Sugg Memorial Library in Ellerbe on Aug. 9 and again Aug. 15 at Thomas H. Leath Memorial Library in Rockingham.

For information about Sharon Clarke, go to sclarkestorylady.com.

Alexis Polson is a summer intern from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.