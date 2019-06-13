UNCP baseball program will host four prospect camps

PEMBROKE — UNC-Pembroke’s baseball program is hosting four camps for high school players this year.

The Paul O’Neil Top Prospect Camps give high schoolers a chance to be evaluated by UNCP’s coaching staff. Campers will play in two live games, and they’ll also participate in a workout that includes batting practice, timed 60-yard sprints and bullpen sessions.

The registration fee is $110 per athlete. The first camp is on Aug. 17, the second is on Sept. 7, the third is on Oct. 5 and the fourth is on Nov. 9. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m., and each camp begins at 9 a.m. The final session of each camp begins at 1:30 p.m. Lunch will not be provided, so campers are encouraged to bring food.

Campers who list pitcher as their primary position will be on the mound for two innings of their live game. Position players will mostly play their primary position, but they’ll also get some playing time at their secondary position during the live game.

The camps will be held at Sammy Cox Field on UNCP’s campus. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date for each camp will be the Sunday immediately after the original camp date.

The camps’ staff includes head coach Paul O’Neil and assistant coaches Jeff Jefferson, Alex Pearce and Collins Cuthrell.

To register or view more information about the camps, visit collegebaseballcamps.com/uncpbraves.