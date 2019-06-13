New appointment

Courtesy photo

LaTanta McCrimmon, standing with Rep. Garland Pierce, is the newly appointed deputy legislative director for Gov. Roy Cooper. In this role she serves as one of Gov. Cooper’s liaisons to the General Assembly working on legislation and policy. She recently served as deputy director of Government Affairs for the NC Department of Health and Human Services. Ms. McCrimmon worked on Capitol Hill for five years for former Congressman Bob Etheridge (D-NC) as a legislative assistant. A graduate of Scotland High School’s Class of 2000, McCrimmon also holds two bachelor’s degrees in political science and criminal justice from Shaw University. She currently perusing her master’s of public administration at North Carolina Central University. Her mother is Vanessa McCrimmon.