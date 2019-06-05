Optimist softball results from June 4

Laurinburg Auto Sales defeated Canal Woods 4-2 on Tuesday in one of two Optimist softball games in the Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U league. Amir Bridges was the leading hitter for Laurinburg Auto, and Kinsey Hamilton was the top hitter for Canal Woods. In the second game of the evening, KFC defeated Ned’s Pawn 11-10. Carleigh Nolan was KFC’s best hitter, and Callie Lowery led Ned’s Pawn at the plate. Laurinburg Auto Sales defeated Canal Woods 4-2 on Tuesday in one of two Optimist softball games in the Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U league. Amir Bridges was the leading hitter for Laurinburg Auto, and Kinsey Hamilton was the top hitter for Canal Woods. In the second game of the evening, KFC defeated Ned’s Pawn 11-10. Carleigh Nolan was KFC’s best hitter, and Callie Lowery led Ned’s Pawn at the plate.

