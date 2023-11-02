LAURINBURG — The Carver Eagles football team eked past the Spring Hill Spartans 8-6 in the annual middle school rivalry regular-season finale between the two schools at Scotland High School’s Pate Stadium Wednesday night.

Carver finishes the season 3-2 and 3-1 in the Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference’s East Division with the win, while Spring Hill closes at 2-3 and 2-2 in SEMSAC East Division play.

Both teams had previously lost to East Hoke, which meant they’d been eliminated from making the SEMSAC championship game, with East Hoke already claiming the East Division.

It will be the first time since 2011 that a Scotland County middle school team will not be in the title game.

Deon Cranford III contributed to this report.