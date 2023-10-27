Scotland’s Nateya Scott hits the ball during an Aug. 15 match against West Brunswick.

LAURINBURG — Scotland volleyball’s Addison Johnson and Nateya Scott were named to the 2023 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference volleyball team following its release on Friday.

Johnson, a junior outside hitter, led the Lady Scots with a .385 hitting percentage, 306 kills (5.2 kills per set), 142 digs (2.4 digs per set), and 57 total blocks this season. She was also second on the team with 42 aces (o.7 aces per set) and 281 receptions.

Scott, a senior setter, had the most receptions this year for Scotland with 298 and the second-most digs with 80 (1.4 digs per set). She also had 25 aces (0.4 aces per set) and 12 kills (0.2 kills per set) — both career-bests — and 24 assists (o.4 assists per set).

It’s the first all-conference volleyball selection for Scott and the second for Johnson (2022).

The Lady Scots were swept by Cedar Ridge in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 3A state playoffs on Oct. 21, ending their season with a 15-9 record.