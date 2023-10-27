LAURINBURG — To kick off the holiday season the spooky way, St. Andrews will have one of their newer traditions in the Haunted Gym, open to the public on Saturday and Sunday.

This tradition was started a couple of years back and has quickly grown into one of their most popular events for the Halloween weekend. During the week leading up to Halloween, they’ll bring together student-athletes, coaches, and staff to assist in the mysterious transmission of St. Andrews’ physical education building into the horrifying Haunted Gym.

The purpose of the event is to not only fully embrace the holiday season but to bring the Laurinburg community together and ingratiate them into the St. Andrews tradition, while raising money for the athletic department. During the event, the gym is fully decorated with spooky, spine-chilling aesthetics, and student-athletes come together to act as some of their favorite Halloween characters.

St. Andrews looks forward to seeing you there.