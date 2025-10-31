LAURINBURG — After a brief break, I’m back to share my top fantasy football picks for your teams in Week 9 of the NFL season. As I always say, this is a weekly breakdown for fantasy owners looking to make a splash throughout the season.

Top three quarterbacks

Jordan Love at home versus the Carolina Panthers

Jordan Love and the seventh-ranked offense will have a favorable matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Love has led Green Bay to a 5-1 record, throwing for 1,798 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. He will also be getting his top receiver, Christian Watson, back for the second straight week. Love is a must-start this Sunday.

Justin Herbert on the road versus the Tennessee Titans

This should be a no-brainer: the Titans are arguably the most dysfunctional team in the NFL right now. Tennessee’s defense is missing key players and will have its hands full against Justin Herbert, who’s thrown for six touchdowns and 647 yards in two weeks. Herbert is a must-start this Sunday.

Drake Maye at home versus the Atlanta Falcons

Who would have thought that Drake Maye would be considered a top-10 quarterback in the NFL? Maye has thrown for 2,026 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. This week, he faces a Falcons defense that allowed four passing touchdowns to Tua Tagovailoa last week. Maye is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three running backs

Jonathan Taylor on the road versus the Pittsburgh Steelers

Perhaps for the first time since 2012, we may be looking at a running back as the MVP of the league. So far this season, he leads the NFL in rushing with 850 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Colts’ are the league’s hottest team, and they roll into Pittsburgh looking to extend their winning streak. Taylor is a must-start this Sunday.

Kyren Williams at home versus the New Orleans Saints

If you’ve read my previous breakdowns, you know I always throw a curveball. Kyren Williams, the lead back for the Los Angeles Rams, currently ranks 15th in rushing yards. New Orleans is 21st against the run. Williams is a must-start this Sunday.

Kimani Vidal on the road versus the Tennessee Titans

A second-year running back, Kimani Vidal seized his opportunity on Thursday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings, where he rushed for 117 yards and scored a touchdown. This season, he has surpassed 100 rushing yards in two games. This week, he’ll go up against a Titans defense that allows 142.6 rushing yards per game and the most rushing touchdowns. Vidal is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three wide receivers

CeeDee Lamb at home versus the Arizona Cardinals

Dallas boasts the best passing offense in the league, averaging 263.8 yards per game. Quarterback Dak Prescott is effectively leading the offense through the air. The Cowboys are set to face Arizona, which has the 25th-ranked pass defense, allowing 234.9 yards per game. Lamb is a must-start for Monday Night Football.

Ja’Marr Chase at home versus the Chicago Bears

Since the trade for Joe Flacco, Ja’Marr Chase has experienced a significant increase in targets, totaling 42 over the last two weeks, which averages to 21 targets per game. He currently ranks first in receptions with 70 and second in receiving yards with 720. Expect to see his high value of targets to continue against Chicago; Chase is a must-start this Sunday.

Michael Pittman Jr on the road versus the Pittsburgh Steelers

The 32nd pass defense against one of the league’s potent pass offenses. Michael Pittman Jr has had a touchdown reception and nine targets the last two weeks. Pittsburgh’s defense allows 273.3 yards a game. Pittman Jr is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three tight ends

Tyler Warren on the road versus the Pittsburgh Steelers

Week in and week out this season, Tyler Warren is someone you need in your lineup. He leads all tight ends in receiving yards with 492. The Steelers’ defense has not been good at defending tight ends. Warren is a must-start this Sunday.

Travis Kelce on the road versus the Buffalo Bills

We might be witnessing a preview of this years AFC Championship. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce must bring their A-game if they want to leave Buffalo with a victory. Kelce is a must-start this Sunday.

George Kittle on the road versus the New York Giants

After returning from injury, George Kittle posted four receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown in his first game back. With his return, the 49ers’ passing offense will run through Kittle. San Francisco is facing a Giants defense that ranks 24th against the pass; Kittle is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three defenses

Green Bay Packers at home versus the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers had a chance to make a statement last week if they’d defeated the Buffalo Bills. This week, quarterback Bryce Young returns, though he’s still dealing with an ankle injury. He’ll be in for a tough match against an elite Green Bay pass rush and the sixth-ranked total defense that allows 14.7 points per game — the fewest in the league. The Packers’ defense is a must-start this Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams at home versus the New Orleans Saints

New Orleans is starting rookie quarterback Tyler Shough this week on the road against a tough Rams’ defense. Los Angeles ranks second in sacks (26) and third in opponents’ points per game (16.0). The Rams’ defense is a must-start this Sunday.

Los Angeles Chargers on the road versus the Tennessee Titans

If there’s a team that can’t catch a break, it’s the Tennessee Titans. This season has been a disaster — they’ve scored the fewest offensive touchdowns in the NFL and rank last in total offense, averaging 248.8 yards per game. The Chargers’ defense is a must-start this Sunday.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at tpetty@cmpapers.com or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on Facebook @Travis Petty Jr.