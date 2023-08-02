LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University Alumni Council is now seeking nominations for St. Andrews’ Athletic Hall of Fame and Equestrian Hall of Fame, as well as the Distinguished Alumni, Distinguished Merit, and Council Membership awards.

At https://StAndrewsAlumniCouncil.org, please go to the top menu and see the drop-down menu under “Nominations.” For each possible nomination, you will find a description, criteria, and past recipients. If you nominated someone last year, that nomination is automatically forwarded for consideration again this year. There’s no need to resubmit unless you want to rewrite or update your nomination.

Each nomination category is accompanied by a detailed description, specific criteria, and a list of past recipients. We encourage everyone to nominate, including alumni, staff, faculty, administration, and others. If you submitted a nomination last year, rest assured that it will automatically be reconsidered this year. You may resubmit your nomination if you wish to make revisions or updates. Remember Flora Macdonald College and Presbyterian Junior College when considering people to nominate.

You may submit more than one nomination for the same recognition.

Join us in recognizing and celebrating outstanding individuals who have left a remarkable impact on our institution and the community.