WAGRAM — The North Carolina Rural Water Association and the Town of Wagram recently collaborated to host a workshop at Wagram Town Hall.

The workshop was held to review the Lead and Copper Rule as part of the Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR) published on Dec. 16, 2023, by the Environmental Protection Agency. The workshop also reviewed the Lead Service Line Inventory requirements and an overview and demonstration of the NC LSLI Template and other tools available for completing the inventory.

Participants included the towns of Wagram, Pembroke, Wadesboroa and Fairmont, the City of Raeford, Hoke County Regional Water System, Northwest Water Supply and Village of Foxfire.

The workshop was conducted by John Malone, EPA Training and Technical Assistance specialist. Malone was assisted by Bobby Cavanaugh, a Water Circuit rider.