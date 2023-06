LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School volleyball program has announced dates and times for their summer workouts and tryouts.

Workouts will go on from July 10-13 and July 24-27 from 9-11 a.m. while tryouts for the 2023-24 season will be on July 31 and August 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. inside of the new gym at the school.

An updated physical must be on file to participate in workouts or to tryout.