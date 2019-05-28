Alumni update: Fighting Scots in college

Scotland alumnus Dylan Ward delivers a pitch during his final season at Barton. Ward finished his college career with a 21-13 record. Scotland alumnus Dylan Ward delivers a pitch during his final season at Barton. Ward finished his college career with a 21-13 record.

Several former Scotland High School baseball players competed for college teams this spring. Here’s a look at how they did. Athletes are listed under their respective schools.

BARTON

Dylan Ward, pitcher, 2014 Scotland grad

In his senior season, Ward struck out 51 batters in 45.1 innings — the highest strikeout rate of his career (10.13 per nine innings). He finished his four-year college career with a 21-13 record and a 4.42 ERA.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON

Cross Holfert, outfielder, 2016 Scotland grad

Holfert, who previously played for USC-Lancaster and Florence Darlington Tech, appeared in 21 games this season, including 15 starts. He posted a .230 batting average with 10 runs scored and five RBI. He had three doubles and one home run.

SOUTHEASTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Justin Bowers, pitcher/infielder, 2016 Scotland grad

Bowers appeared in one game this season. The Rams finished the regular season with a 25-23 overall record and advanced to the second round of the Region 10 Conference Tournament.

Nick Charleson, pitcher, 2016 Scotland grad

Charleson struck out 33 batters in 38.1 innings this season. He recorded one save and had a 5.17 ERA.

Daly Marcano, pitcher/infielder, 2018 Scotland grad

Marcano tallied 17 strikeouts in 26.1 innings of work this season. He posted a 5.47 ERA. Marcano also posted five hits and a pair of RBIs at the plate.

WAKE TECH

Matt Hyatt, pitcher, 2018 Scotland grad

In his freshman season at Wake Tech, Hyatt posted a 0.77 ERA in 23.1 innings. He tallied 23 strikeouts and allowed just two earned runs. The Eagles finished with a record of 28-15 this season, including a 16-3 mark on the road.

WINTHROP

Grant English, infielder, 2015 Scotland grad

English posted a team-high 50 RBI this season. In 213 at-bats, English logged a .502 slugging percentage and a .403 on-base percentage. His batting average was .324. The Eagles advanced to the championship game of the Big South Conference Tournament, where they fell to Campbell.

If any names were left off of this list, please notify Brandon Tester at [email protected]

Scotland alumnus Dylan Ward delivers a pitch during his final season at Barton. Ward finished his college career with a 21-13 record. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Ward-Barton-official-1.jpg Scotland alumnus Dylan Ward delivers a pitch during his final season at Barton. Ward finished his college career with a 21-13 record.

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.