St. Andrews celebrates athletes at 2023 Athletic Awards Banquet

Dr. Jonathan Evans presents the All-Conference Academic awards. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Brooke Johnson (left) and Candace Langston (right) present the All-Conference awards. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Jerome Moody (left) and Bob Curtin (right) present the Champions of Character Award. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Charles Webber III (left) and Andy Fox (right) present the Knight Award. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Hannah Gawor presents the awards for Most Outstanding Player. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Akazee Kum Akab A Sei (men’s wrestling, left) and Tobias Crosariol (men’s soccer, right) were awarded the Knight Award. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Tonya Flournory (women’s wrestling) was awarded the Knight Award. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Carlos Leal (eSports) was awarded the Knight Award. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Gracen McClain (women’s track and field) was awarded the Knight Award. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Garrett McRae (men’s basketball) was awarded the Knight Award. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Kendrea Beckett (women’s lacrosse) was awarded the Knight Award. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Nick Scorzo (men’s volleyball) was awarded the Knight Award. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Fernando Reyes (men’s lacrosse) was awarded the Knight Award. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Jude Drzemiecki (baseball) was awarded the Knight Award. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

(Pictured from left to right) Marvin Farmer, Austin Hunt, and Dawon Joyner (football) were awarded Most Outstanding Players. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Melissa Tougher (women’s soccer) was awarded Most Outstanding Player. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Samantha Vernati (women’s volleyball, left) and Kaleigh Morawietz (beach volleyball, right) were awarded Most Outstanding Players. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Flavio Narcecchia (men’s soccer) was awarded Most Outstanding Player. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Tyler Godfrey (men’s wrestling) was awarded Most Outstanding Player. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Seth Waske (eSports) was awarded Most Outstanding Player. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Gabrielle Holloway (women’s wrestling) was awarded Most Outstanding Player. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Willem Van Niekerk (men’s swimming) and Leone Van Rooyen (women’s swimming) were awarded Most Outstanding Players. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Chris McLean (men’s track and field) was awarded Most Outstanding Player. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Annabell Gandert (women’s track and field) was awarded Most Outstanding Player. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Gracen McClain (cross country) was awarded Most Outstanding Player. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Ameil Malone (men’s basketball) was awarded Most Outstanding Player. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Brenna Budd (women’s lacrosse) was awarded Most Outstanding Player. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Dakota Hotaling (men’s volleyball) was awarded Most Outstanding Player. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Wesley Ilg (men’s lacrosse) was awarded Most Outstanding Player. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Madison Larrimore (women’s basketball) was awarded Most Outstanding Player. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

(Pictured from left to right) Josiah Barhite and Joshua Benfield (baseball) were awarded Most Outstanding Players. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Andy Fox presents the Robert Renfrow “Peanut” Doak Award. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Joshua Benfield was awarded the Robert Renfrow “Peanut” Doak Award. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Susan Johnson presents the Carl F. Ullrich Award. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Leone Van Rooyen hugs Susan Johnson as she is presented with the Carl F. Ullrich Award. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Leone Van Rooyen was awarded the Carl F. Ullrich Award. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal

Bryan Habick presents the Howard Reichner Award. Brandon Hodge | For the Exchange and Daily Journal