Optimist results from May 22

Here are the Optimist baseball results from Wednesday. No softball games were played.
NIC’S PIC KWIK 6U INSTRUCTIONAL (Scores are not kept for these games)
Scotland Healthcare played Quality Oil
McCarter Electric played Southeastern Farm Equipment
DOMINO’S 8U BASEBALL POSTSEASON DOUBLE ELIMINATION TOURNAMENT
Archer’s TV & Appliance defeated Marty Wright Home Sales, 5-1
Leading hitters: Archer’s – James Deal | Marty Wright – Brody Knight
Laurel Hill Fire Department defeated Laurinburg Auto, 12-4
Leading hitters: Laurel Hill Fire – Aiden Davis Laurinburg Auto – Drew Womble
SMITHFIELD 10U BASEBALL
Shirt Tales defeated Masonic Lodge, 7-0
Leading hitters: Shirt Tales – Not reported | Masonic Lodge – Uriah Clark
Shirt Tales defeated McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille, 11-8
Leading hitters: Shirt Tales – Not reported McDuff’s – No leading hitter
Community Drugs defeated McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille, 7-6
Leading hitters: Community Drugs – Carson Bailey & Zack Hardee
McDuff’s – Bryson Powell
NIC’S PIC KWIK 12U BASEBALL
Dunbar Insurance defeated Highland Electric, 9-4
Leading hitters: Dunbar – Garrett Insurance | Highland Electric – Kaden Johnson