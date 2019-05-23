Optimist results from May 22

Here are the Optimist baseball results from Wednesday. No softball games were played.

NIC’S PIC KWIK 6U INSTRUCTIONAL (Scores are not kept for these games)

Scotland Healthcare played Quality Oil

McCarter Electric played Southeastern Farm Equipment

DOMINO’S 8U BASEBALL POSTSEASON DOUBLE ELIMINATION TOURNAMENT

Archer’s TV & Appliance defeated Marty Wright Home Sales, 5-1

Leading hitters: Archer’s – James Deal | Marty Wright – Brody Knight

Laurel Hill Fire Department defeated Laurinburg Auto, 12-4

Leading hitters: Laurel Hill Fire – Aiden Davis Laurinburg Auto – Drew Womble

SMITHFIELD 10U BASEBALL

Shirt Tales defeated Masonic Lodge, 7-0

Leading hitters: Shirt Tales – Not reported | Masonic Lodge – Uriah Clark

Shirt Tales defeated McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille, 11-8

Leading hitters: Shirt Tales – Not reported McDuff’s – No leading hitter

Community Drugs defeated McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille, 7-6

Leading hitters: Community Drugs – Carson Bailey & Zack Hardee

McDuff’s – Bryson Powell

NIC’S PIC KWIK 12U BASEBALL

Dunbar Insurance defeated Highland Electric, 9-4

Leading hitters: Dunbar – Garrett Insurance | Highland Electric – Kaden Johnson