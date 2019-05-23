American Legion Post 50 will hold Memorial Day service

Bennett Bennett

LAURINBURG — American Legion Post 50 and the Scotland County Veteran’s Council will commemorate veterans who have paid the ultimate price from sunrise to dawn on Memorial Day.

“At 7 a.m., we will put flags on veteran graves,” said Jimmy Bennett, president for both organizations. “Usually about 20 people come and help us put out flags.”

The members and volunteers will place flags in Hillside Memorial Park. He invites anyone to come and volunteer.

“It’s always an honor to remember and honor service personnel who fought for this country to secure freedom for us,” said Bennett. “For the American Legion, too, anytime we can, it’s always an honor to remember those who have fallen in the military.”

At 5 p.m. Monday, the Memorial Day Ceremony presented by the Scotland County Veterans’ Council will also take place at Hillside Memorial Park. The keynote speaker will be retired CW4 Harold Thacker Jr. and the Rev. Michael Malpass will say the prayer for troops. The 21-gun salute will be performed by the American Legion Post 181 10th District Team and the Scotland High JROTC Honor Guard will present and retire the colors.

Bennett added that anyone who would like to buy an engraved brick to honor a veteran can do so. The cost for the brick is $75.

“It’s a memory that your family and generations behind it can remember,” said Bennett.

To purchase a commemorative brick, call 910-610-5204.

“Any veteran that is not a part of the American Legion, we invite you to come and join us every third Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at our American Legion on Atkinson Street,” said Bennett.

The placing of the flags begins at 7 a.m, May 27, at the Hillside Memorial Park. The Memorial Day Ceremony is May 27, 5 p.m., at Hillside Memorial Park, Highway 401 Bypass, Laurinburg.

