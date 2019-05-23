LAURINBURG — Through the end of May, Scotland Health Care System and Scotland County Health Department will be conducting the 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment Survey. The CHNA is performed every three years to gain an understanding of the health concerns of the community.

This survey will help provide direction and focus for Scotland Health Care System, Scotland County Health Department, and other community agencies and organizations as a basis for improving and promoting the health of Scotland County residents.

To accomplish this task, a short online survey has been developed which may be accessed via the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/W53T2HR. This link can also be found on Scotland’s homepage by visiting scotlandhealth.org. All community residents, business leaders, and other stakeholders are encouraged to complete this survey by Friday, May 31st, 2019. Responses are anonymous.

“This survey is a key piece in determining the critical health needs of our county,” said Greg Wood, president and CEO. “It is our hope that all Scotland County residents will take full advantage of this opportunity to provide input into the future of healthcare delivery for our county.”