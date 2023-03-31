RAEFORD — A rare perfect game from sophomore pitcher Avery Stutts led the Lady Scots softball team (10-3, 7-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) to a 10-0 six-inning win over the Hoke County Bucks (4-9, 0-7 SAC) Friday night.

Stutts faced 18 Bucks batters and struck out 16 of them in six innings pitched, earning the win.

The Lady Scots earned their first run of the game in the first inning, after Addison Johnson was brought in on a Lindsay Locklear sac fly. Johnson would score another run in the third, fifth, and sixth innings to total four runs on the night. Dawson Blue also scored a run in the same three innings to earn three runs in the contest.

Chaslyn Clark and Nateya Scott managed a run each in the fifth inning, while Kinsey Hamilton tallied a run in the sixth.

All nine hitters for the Lady Scots recorded a hit, with Johnson, Madison Dixon, and Natalie Smith getting two. Lindsay Locklear finished with a team-high three RBIs and Blue had two.

Adriana Miller suffered the loss for Hoke County, allowing 10 runs on 11 hits and three errors, while striking out one in five innings pitched.

Natalie Williams pitched in relief of Miller, allowing one hit and no runs.

A nonconference game against North Stanly awaits the Lady Scots next on Monday at 6 p.m. in Laurinburg.