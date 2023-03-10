A Lady Scots player gets set for a penalty kick during Thursday night’s game at Douglas Byrd.

Lady Scots defender Emma Houg (13) and midfielder Chloe Ganus (14) on the pitch during Thursday night’s game at Douglas Byrd.

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots soccer team (1-1) picked up a 9-0 win on the road against the Douglas Byrd Eagles (0-4-1) Thursday night.

Laura Wlodarczak led the Lady Scots with five goals and added an assist, Emma Clark scored four goals and tallied two assists, Reagan Strickland notched three assists, and Jonna Flowers had an assist.

Terra Anderson was the goalkeeper for the Lady Scots on the night.

The Lady Scots return to their home pitch Friday night at 7 p.m. for a rematch against Douglas Byrd.

Scotland baseball sweeps Hoke County

The Scotland baseball team (5-0, 2-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) earned an 8-3 victory over the Hoke County Bucks (1-4, 0-2 SAC) Thursday night to claim the season sweep over the Bucks.

Dawson Williams scored the first run of the game in the second inning, while Cadyn Graves followed suit in the third to put Scotland up 2-0. Alex Hatcher and Blane Wagner each earned a run in the top of the fifth to make the score 4-0, before Hoke County found three runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it 4-3.

Garrett Sellers, Garrett Manning, and Graves all scored a run apiece in the top of the sixth to seal the win for the Scots.

Wagner finished with two RBIs and was one of three Scots to record two hits, along with Graves and Luke Taylor.

Eli McCoy earned the win for the Scots, allowing one hit and zero runs over three innings, while striking out six.

Dylan Tucker pitched two innings in relief, giving up three runs on three hits.

Hatcher also came out of the bullpen and pitched two innings in relief, allowing no hits nor runs, while striking out four.

Caleb Slocumb took the loss for Hoke County, surrendering four runs on four hits over five innings, while striking out three.

Connor Oldham and Harvey Locklear pitched in relief for Hoke County.

Oldham allowed four runs on three hits in 0.2 innings pitched and had four errors.

Locklear allowed zero runs on one hit in 1.1 innings pitched.

The Scots return home to play Southern Lee on March 14 at 7 p.m.