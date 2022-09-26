LAURINBURG – UPDATE #2: Scotland Athletic Director Patrick Williams was notified that the men’s soccer game at Hoke County High School has been moved from Wednesday to Thursday at 6 p.m.

UPDATE: Scotland Athletic Director Patrick Williams was notified on Monday afternoon that Scotland’s varsity game at Union Pines High School will be played on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. now instead of Friday.

Scotland High School Athletic Director Patrick Williams released the following statement Sunday night.

“Good evening. In preparation of the storm headed our way, the volleyball game with Union Pines has been moved to Wednesday. Still the same time. JV Football will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.”

Williams also noted that no changes have been made with Scotland’s varsity football game at Union Pines Friday night. Due to the game being played at Union Pines High School, it will be their decision on whether the game is moved from Friday or not.

Any further information given about athletic scheduling changes this week will be updated here.

