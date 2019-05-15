6 players represent Scotland on all-conference teams

Olivia Hyatt, a freshman shortstop on Scotland’s softball team, was one of two Lady Scots named to the all-Sandhills Athletic Conference team. Freshman catcher Taylor Waitley was the other honoree. Olivia Hyatt, a freshman shortstop on Scotland’s softball team, was one of two Lady Scots named to the all-Sandhills Athletic Conference team. Freshman catcher Taylor Waitley was the other honoree.

LAURINBURG — A total of six Scotland High School athletes were named to the All-Sandhills Athletic Conference baseball and softball teams.

The all-conference softball team was announced on Wednesday morning after all of the league’s teams that remained in the state playoffs were eliminated on Tuesday. Two freshmen — shortstop Olivia Hyatt and catcher Taylor Waitley — represented the Lady Scots on the list. Hyatt was the Lady Scots’ top batter with an average just above .400, and Waitley was the team’s best slugger. Both athletes were key contributors in Scotland’s run to the third round of the state tournament.

The baseball honorees were also announced Tuesday. Nick Callahan, Stewart Evans, Michael Johnson and Matt Sellers represented Scotland on the all-conference squad.

Evans, a sophomore, posted a .403 batting average, the fourth-highest mark in the league among batters with at least 18 games played. Evans was Scotland’s leader in batting average, hits (29), RBI (17), on-base percentage (.469) and slugging percentage (.555). He hit two home runs and stole a team-high 22 bases.

Sellers posted the team’s second-highest batting average at .316. The junior also had the most at-bats on the team (76). Sellers led the team with three triples, and he also logged six doubles and 11 RBI. He stole 10 bases.

Callahan, a junior, posted a .294 average at the plate this season. He posted the second-most RBI on the team with 15 this season. He hit two homers and six doubles. Callahan also recorded 10 stolen bases.

Johnson, the team’s ace this season, posted a 4-3 record and a 2.75 ERA in 48-1/3 innings on the mound. The senior tallied 36 strikeouts and did not give up any home runs. Opponents batted .194 against him.

The baseball team made an appearance in the first round of the state tournament after winning the SAC tournament championship.

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

