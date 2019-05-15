LAURINBURG — Here are the Optimist softball results from Tuesday. No baseball games were played.

SMITHFIELD 8U SOFTBALL

Pizza Inn defeated Habitat for Humanity, 6-5

Leading hitters: Pizza Inn – Khloe Radford | Habitat- Sydney Barnes

Pizza Inn defeated Habitat for Humanity (Doubleheader), 7-2

Leading hitters: Pizza Inn – Nora Teasley | Habitat – Sydney Barnes

EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 10U SOFTBALL

Grice Farms defeated General McArthur’s, 5-4

Leading hitters: Grice’s – Jayla Graham | McArthur’s – Addison Ratley

General McArthur’s defeated Gryphon Group, 12-1

Leading hitters: General McArthur’s – Addison Ratley | Gryphon – No leading hitter

First Bank tied Hasty Realty, 10-10

Leading hitters: First Bank – Kara Hunt | Hasty – Cayleigh Sanders, Alley Brigman and Peyton Quick