LAURINBURG — Here are the Optimist softball results from Tuesday. No baseball games were played.
SMITHFIELD 8U SOFTBALL
Pizza Inn defeated Habitat for Humanity, 6-5
Leading hitters: Pizza Inn – Khloe Radford | Habitat- Sydney Barnes
Pizza Inn defeated Habitat for Humanity (Doubleheader), 7-2
Leading hitters: Pizza Inn – Nora Teasley | Habitat – Sydney Barnes
EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 10U SOFTBALL
Grice Farms defeated General McArthur’s, 5-4
Leading hitters: Grice’s – Jayla Graham | McArthur’s – Addison Ratley
General McArthur’s defeated Gryphon Group, 12-1
Leading hitters: General McArthur’s – Addison Ratley | Gryphon – No leading hitter
First Bank tied Hasty Realty, 10-10
Leading hitters: First Bank – Kara Hunt | Hasty – Cayleigh Sanders, Alley Brigman and Peyton Quick