ROCKINGHAM – The Lady Scots volleyball team (7-5) lost their Sandhills Athletic Conference road game Tuesday night against the Richmond Raiders (7-7) in five sets. The set scores were 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, and 9-15.

Addison Johnson finished with 25 kills and 17 digs.

Jenna Luquer recorded 18 digs, nine kills, three assisted blocks, and an ace.

Nateya Scott went for 24 assists, 11 digs, and two aces on the night.

Madison Dixon closed with 17 assists and 17 digs.

Lindsay Locklear tallied 12 kills three digs, three assisted blocks, and two solo blocks.

Addison Lewis had six digs and four aces.

The Lady Scots will play again Thursday night, when they head to Raeford to face off with the Hoke County Bucks. Game time is slated for 6 p.m.

