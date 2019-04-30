Optimist baseball and softball results from April 29

LAURINBURG — Here are the scores from Monday’s Optimist baseball and softball games.

NIC’S PIC KWIK 6U INSTRUCTIONAL (Scores are not kept for these games)

Southeastern Farm Equipment played Scotland Motors

Headbanger Sports played Scotland Healthcare

DOMINO’S 8U BASEBALL

Archer’s TV & Appliance defeated Norris Auto Sales, 10-6

Leading hitters: Archer’s TV – James Deal | Norris Auto – Landon McPhatter

Hampton Inn defeated Marty Wright Homes, 4-3

Leading hitters: Hampton Inn – Ayden McGirt | Marty Wright – Jeff Ganus

SMITHFIELD 10U BASEBALL

Shirt Tales defeated Spring Hill Fire Department, 6-5

Leading hitters: Shirt Tales – Jackson Hernandez | Spring Hill Fire – Collin Hill

Community Drugs defeated Quality Inn, 7-0

Leading hitters: Community Drugs – Grayson Quality Inn – Ryder Usher

NIC’S PIC KWIK 12U BASEBALL

Nic’s Pic Kwik defeated Highland Electric, 8-1

Leading hitters: Nic’s – Landon Edge | Highland – Dominic Blue

Tilson’s Auto Repair defeated Johnson Brothers Construction, 9-7

Leading hitters: Tilson’s – Cam Cole | Johnson Brothers – Slade Cheek

EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 12U SOFTBALL

Canal Wood defeated Ned’s Pawn, 12-3

Leading hitters: Canal Wood – Kinsey Hamilton | Ned’s- Riley Phillips

Laurinburg Auto Sales defeated KFC, 3-2

Leading hitters: Laurinburg Auto – Ramsey Hale | KFC – Carleigh Nolan