Optimist baseball and softball results from April 29

LAURINBURG — Here are the scores from Monday’s Optimist baseball and softball games.
NIC’S PIC KWIK 6U INSTRUCTIONAL (Scores are not kept for these games)
Southeastern Farm Equipment played Scotland Motors
Headbanger Sports played Scotland Healthcare
DOMINO’S 8U BASEBALL
Archer’s TV & Appliance defeated Norris Auto Sales, 10-6
Leading hitters: Archer’s TV – James Deal | Norris Auto – Landon McPhatter
Hampton Inn defeated Marty Wright Homes, 4-3
Leading hitters: Hampton Inn – Ayden McGirt | Marty Wright – Jeff Ganus
SMITHFIELD 10U BASEBALL
Shirt Tales defeated Spring Hill Fire Department, 6-5
Leading hitters: Shirt Tales – Jackson Hernandez | Spring Hill Fire – Collin Hill
Community Drugs defeated Quality Inn, 7-0
Leading hitters: Community Drugs – Grayson Quality Inn – Ryder Usher
NIC’S PIC KWIK 12U BASEBALL
Nic’s Pic Kwik defeated Highland Electric, 8-1
Leading hitters: Nic’s – Landon Edge | Highland – Dominic Blue
Tilson’s Auto Repair defeated Johnson Brothers Construction, 9-7
Leading hitters: Tilson’s – Cam Cole | Johnson Brothers – Slade Cheek
EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 12U SOFTBALL
Canal Wood defeated Ned’s Pawn, 12-3
Leading hitters: Canal Wood – Kinsey Hamilton | Ned’s- Riley Phillips
Laurinburg Auto Sales defeated KFC, 3-2
Leading hitters: Laurinburg Auto – Ramsey Hale | KFC – Carleigh Nolan