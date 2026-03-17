RJ Bethea commits to Averett University

LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots football team just took another loss on the defensive side as senior defensive end RJ Bethea has committed to Averett University.

Bethea will be reunited with former Fighting Scots offensive coordinator Matt Quinn at Averett, where Quinn serves as head coach. In his senior year, Bethea recorded 75 total tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery and three tackles for loss. He was named the defensive Farm Bureau Player of the Game after a six-tackle performance and the team’s only sack against Cape Fear on Oct. 31, 2025.

This is the Scots’ third defensive player to commit, joining Kymani Atiles, who signed with Louisburg College and safety Marlin Moore at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.