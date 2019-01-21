SAU weekend roundup: Wrestling team powers past Allen

The St. Andrews wrestling team defeated Allen 42-6 on Saturday. The St. Andrews wrestling team defeated Allen 42-6 on Saturday.

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University wrestling team cruised to a 42-6 victory over Appalachian Athletic Conference foe Allen on Saturday.

St. Andrews got off to a 12-0 lead after Allen forfeited the 125 and 133-pound bouts. Freshman William Dudley then picked up a 6-5 win at 141 pounds for the Knights.

After a double forfeit and another forfeit by Allen at 157 pounds, St. Andrews sophomore Chase Payne earned a pin in the 165-pound bout.

Freshman Jonathan Zafra (174 pounds) notched a pin in his bout, and senior Aaron Vaughan (285 pounds) earned a 3-1 victory to help the Knights run away with the lopsided win.

Lady Knights’ comeback attempt falls short

After trailing by as much as 22 points in the fourth quarter, The St. Andrews women’s basketball team cut Milligan College’s lead to two points with 25 seconds left in a game on Saturday afternoon.

But late free throws helped the Lady Buffaloes escape with a 69-65 win, as the Lady Knights fell short of avenging an 85-63 loss to Milligan earlier in the season.

St. Andrews’ Kayla Clifton made a layup to make the score 65-63 in favor of Milligan with 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Lady Knights were unable to get any closer to the visitors. Milligan’s Andi Lamb and Emily Kiser made two free throws apiece to secure the victory as the game’s final minute winded down.

Morgan Perkins posted a double-double of 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Lady Knights. Samantha Ring added 23 points.

The Lady Knights shot just 56 percent from the free throw line, including a 5-of-13 mark in the first half.

Lamb had 12 points for Milligan.

Men’s basketball team falls to Milligan

Milligan’s men’s basketball team outscored St. Andrews 43-25 in the second half on Saturday, and that was enough to give the Buffaloes a 91-62 victory.

Warren Vinson scored 15 points and tallied five assists for St. Andrews. Jamaan Bailey had 12 points and shot 4-of-9 from 3-point range. Jozef Vanderhorst grabbed 11 rebounds and scored six points.

The Buffaloes shot 53 percent from the field, in comparison to 34 percent for the Knights.

Aaron Levarity led Milligan with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

