Fighting Scots wide receivers, tight ends

Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange

The 2018 Fighting Scots wide receivers are coached by Dawson Shelley, left, and Phillip Blue, right. Members of the receiving corps are, from left, Kavon Green, Ryley Barbour, Matt Sellers, Deandre McKinnon, Trey Chavis and Mandrell Johnson.

Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange

The 2018 Fighting Scots tight ends are coached by Dawson Shelley, middle. Players that will play the position, from left, Jason Romero, Jared Dunn, Seth Hammonds and Tymere Graham.