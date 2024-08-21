If you had an extra $1,000 in your wallet, what would you do with it?

Unfortunately, that is what “Bidenomics” is costing you every month just to pay for the same goods and services as you did almost four years ago – but it doesn’t have to be that way.

The American Dream to have a good paying job and pursue a better life for your family has always been the cornerstone of what makes our country so great. However, skyrocketing prices, fueled by inflation, continues to make hardworking families struggle to make ends meet.

Right now, the average household in North Carolina spends $119 more a month than they did over three and a half years ago – that’s just on energy alone. In total, families have spent nearly $26,000 more due to inflation since President Biden took office. From groceries to gas, prices on everything are up over 20% while real average weekly wages are down 3.9%. President Biden and VP Harris continue to ignore the real harmful impacts of their failed anti-energy policies that are causing this inflation crisis.

House Republicans are working to combat these high prices. We passed legislation to unleash American energy production, reverse President Biden’s anti-energy policies, and lower energy costs that continue to burden your family’s pocketbook.

If we are going to restore America’s energy dominance, we must have the workforce to do it – especially with so many good-paying jobs in the energy sector right here in North Carolina. That is why last year, I introduced the WORKER Act. My bill will supercharge America’s energy workforce by urging the Department of Energy to award grants to stakeholders prioritizing education and training for energy and manufacturing jobs. This legislation would also prioritize investments in improved education and training for underrepresented groups, including minorities, women, and veterans, in energy-related jobs. These investments are key to support American workers, lower energy costs, and increase energy independence.

The North Carolina Community College system is one of our state’s greatest assets, especially when it comes to workforce development. I was recently able to visit two of the great community colleges in our region and see firsthand how effective high-skilled workforce development programs can be for our community. These programs help ensure both young people and adults have the skills they need to get the jobs that are out there, which will boost productivity for businesses and lower costs while improving families’ quality of life. In Congress, I will continue to support job-training and workforce development programs which open doors for folks in North Carolina and across the country.

Whether it’s lowering energy costs or strengthening our workforce, rest assured I will never stop fighting to ensure a more prosperous America for you and your family.

