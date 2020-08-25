Thanks to The Laurinburg Exchange for the update on the $575,000 elephant in Scotland County government that was in the Aug. 22 “Our View” column. A possible loan to the county was never mentioned last Thursday (Aug. 20) during a meeting of the state Rural Infrastructure Authority and NC Dept. of Commerce.

As citizens of Scotland County who might have to repay the entire sum, we need to hear from our County Commissioners during their next meeting as to whether anyone is still working on such a loan, or even forgiveness for part of the debt as mentioned by at least one of our legislators.

Depending upon what happens with that large debt during these difficult economic times, I believe there should be consequences of the grant funding mismanagement – not once but twice. Both times for the same reason! It would also be interesting to hear at some point how in the world work was allowed to begin before the grants were approved. If Edwards Wood Products did that on their own, WHY? A lack of communication between the company and Economic Development Director Mark Ward?

With so many positive things going on in the city and county involving citizens reaching out to help others, we need this very large negative matter to be attended to by those in county government; and we need to be given regular updates by them, not by others.

Thank you,

Stephen Dickens

Laurinburg